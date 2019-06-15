Ex-Andhra CM undergoes checking, made to travel in bus at airport

The Telenguedesam Party Supremo and the former AndraPradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ‘s vehicle was not allowed to travel up to the terminal at VIjaywada airport when he arrived there today evening to board the Indigo flight.

He was also not allowed to pass through the VIP gate at the airport and was frisked like an ordinary passengers.

He was one of the early supported of Narendra Modi and supported him in the 2014 Lok Sabha election and joined NDA party at the center.

After he fell out of favor of the top BJP leadership and walked out of the NDA and his ministers resigned from Modi government .

He also traveled in ferry bus to reach to IndiGo aircraft like any other ordinary passenger.

This is not for the first time that it has happened with him. This is second or third time when it has happened,” said a senior TDP leader.