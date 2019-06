In Hockey, the Indian women team defeated the Latin American team Uruguay in FIH Women’s Series Finals Pool-A match at Hiroshima in Japan this evening. India beat beat the Latin American team by 4-1.

For India captin Rani Rampal scored the first goal in the 10th minute, Gurjit Kaur in the 21st minute, Jyoti in the 40th minute and Lalremsiami in the 56th minute.

India will next face Poland tomorrow in its second Pool-A match.