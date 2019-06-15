Former child artist Amrita Prakash’s photos go viral

The photos of Amrita Prakash who portrayed the role of Nidhi in Malayalam film ‘Manju poloru Penkutty’ directed by veteran Malayalam film director Kamal is heating up the internet.

Amrita Prakash is an actress and model. She began her acting career when she was four years old, and has acted in both Bollywood and Malayalam films.

She is last seen playing the role of Jasleen in the Colors TV’s acclaimed show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.