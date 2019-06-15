Former child artist Amrita Prakash’s photos go viral

The photos of Amrita Prakash who portrayed the role of Nidhi in Malayalam film ‘Manju poloru Penkutty’ directed by veteran Malayalam film director Kamal is heating up the internet.
I just realised I haven't posted on Instagram in a few weeks. And my unsolicited social media advisors will tell me off for my 'can't be bothered' attitude. 'Social-outreach (or as I read: Narcissism) is the need of the hour'; they preach. Sigh. What a time to be alive. Eh? ? On another note, Monday seemed like an appropriate day to upload this picture. ? How many blues do you see? ???
Amrita Prakash is an actress and model. She began her acting career when she was four years old, and has acted in both Bollywood and Malayalam films.
She is last seen playing the role of Jasleen in the Colors TV’s acclaimed show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
I don't post those many professional pictures on my Instagram. I try to keep it real and personal. I've always refused to have PR teams spike up my follower count (this is a thing, yes.). Or a barrage of hashtags. For a long time I refused account verification, until I had to get it because of security issues. Zero hoots given about traction or likes. And all those things I consider nothing more than social media 'Moh-Maay'. In other words- utterly inane. But I love that I have this tool for what it's meant to be- just a place to share a small part of you with some kind hearted, encouraging and loving people. And this too, is a very real side of me, so I thought maybe I 'ought to mix the AMooPointOfView bag up a bit. … .. . Picture cred: @pravintalan
Some wait for love. Some wait for God. Some wait on luck. Some for a text. Some on a miracle. Some wait on a call. Some wait for trains. Some for the rain. Some wait for weekends. Some wait for answers. Some wait for an end. Some for a start. Some wait to bridge. Some wait to part. Some wait to heal. Some wait for a sign. Some wait for a whisper saying they'll do just fine. Some wait for a shoulder. Some wait for a hand. Some wait to find their own footing in an alien land. Some wait for forgiveness. Some wait to forget. Some wait to stop their tears from leaving the pillow wet. Some wait to feed themselves the truth. Some wait to convince themselves of the lies. Some wait to mend. Some wait to discover what lies beyond the bend. Some wait to ignite. Some wait to reunite. Some wait for the future. Some wait for the old. Some wait for another chance at their winning goal. Some wait for the snow. Some wait for sunshine. Some wait to make it to the finish line. And so we all wait, and we all wait against time.
