The Indian junior women’s hockey team has defeated the Belarus development team. The Indian women’s beat them by 6-0.

For India, Chetna scored two goals. Gagandeep Kaur, Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur and Lalrindiki also scored for the Indian team.

With this victory, the Indian team concluded their tour of Belarus recording two wins, two losses and a draw in the five-game series.