Indian schools announced summer holidays

Jun 15, 2019, 07:28 pm IST
The Indian schools in UAE have announced the summer holidays schedule for this year. The holidays will start on June 30 and will end on August 31.

The UAE Education Department has declared holidays from July 4. Although the UAE follows a uniform calendar in the case schools. But the schools in the UAE have the authority to change a change of some days in the case of holidays. Many Indian and Pakistan schools use this facility to announce holidays. Many schools in the UAE is having examinations now.

