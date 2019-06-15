‘ Issue a statement for me too.I am also from your fraternity’, Dr. Kafil Khan to striking doctors

Dr. Kafil Khan, who was arrested by the Yogi Aditya Nath government ruling in Uttar Pradesh came forward criticizing the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the doctors on strike.

Dear @IMAIndiaOrg

I have been running from pillar to post for over 2 yrs now

Inspit of high & supreme court order neither @myogiadityanath paying my dues nor revoking my suspension

Plz issue a statement for me too.

I am also from your fraternity. I also have a family to feed? pic.twitter.com/A217RtyAhK — Dr kafeel khan (@drkafeelkhan) June 15, 2019

The doctor’s in West Bengal has started an indefinite strike for protesting against the attack on a doctor by the relatives of a deceased patient. The IMA has declared an all India strike on Monday.

Today some Doctors asked me to go on strike for a day I told them @myogiadityanath Govt has already sent me on strike for the last 2 years ?#DoctorStrike — Dr kafeel khan (@drkafeelkhan) June 14, 2019

Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Yogi government for supplying oxygen cylinders in BRD medical college from his money. More than 60 kids have died in BRD hospital as they did not get oxygen. Kafeel Khan was arrested and spend many months in jail.