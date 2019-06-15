Latest NewsIndia

‘ Issue a statement for me too.I am also from your fraternity’, Dr. Kafil Khan to striking doctors

Jun 15, 2019, 05:41 pm IST
Dr. Kafil Khan, who was arrested by the Yogi Aditya Nath government ruling in Uttar Pradesh came forward criticizing the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the doctors on strike.

The doctor’s in West Bengal has started an indefinite strike for protesting against the attack on a doctor by the relatives of a deceased patient. The IMA has declared an all India strike on Monday.

Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Yogi government for supplying oxygen cylinders in BRD medical college from his money. More than 60 kids have died in BRD hospital as they did not get oxygen. Kafeel Khan was arrested and spend many months in jail.

