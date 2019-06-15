Jayasurya to portray the role of actor Sathyan

Malayalam film actor Jayasurya will portray the role of legendary actor Sathyan in the big screen. The actor has informed this through his official Facebook page. He has also shared a fan-made poster also.

The film will be bankrolled by Vijay Babu of Friday Films. The film will be directed by debutant director Ratheesh Raghu Nandan. The film will be penned by B.T.Anil Kumar and K.G.Santhosh.

Earlier Jayasurya has portrayed the Indian football team captain V.P.Sathyan on cinema. He received the best actor award of Kerala state government last year for this film.