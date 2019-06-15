Luxury Prisons for Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi; Details Inside

Large French Windows that could reach the ceiling, a toilet and a shower with round the clock with water supply, cushioned coats and fresh paints and superb fan these are not mere advertisement offerings but the facilities inside the jaill cell at Mumbai Arthur Road prison.

It has to be noted that Vijay mallaya and Nirav Modi will be spending that time if extradited to India.On Wednesday,

Just as the UK High Court rejected diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea for the fourth time, top jail officials in Mumbai were conducting a final inspection of a “fully-equipped” cell at Arthur Road jail which would house him.

Each cell is meant to be shared by three inmates, but sources said Cell no. 2 will only house Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallaya — whose extradition case is also in progress in a London court. “While each of these cells is meant to be shared by three inmates, we have decided to restrict the number of inmates in Cell no.2 to just Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya,” the official added.