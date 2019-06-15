Mamata Banerjee playing petty politics over the ongoing doctors’ protest in West Bengal,says Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of playing petty politics over the ongoing doctors’ protest in the state. He also roped in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into his rant saying the saffron party is communalising the issue by highlighting the religious identity of the patient and his family, who attacked the junior doctor leading to the protests.

Sitaram Yechury took to his official twitter handle and said, “West Bengal govt must invite health workers & resolve this humanitarian crisis on a war footing. CM is trying to politicise instead of discharging basic responsibility. The BJP wants to communalise by highlighting the religious identity of victims of a tragedy.”

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, called the strike of doctors a conspiracy hatched by the BJP and the CPM and claimed that both the parties are trying to gain political mileage from the issue. During her visit to the SSKM Hospital on Thursday, she had said that outsiders had entered the medical colleges in Kolkata and they are creating disturbances.

Earlier on Friday, the West Bengal CM signalled a warning to the non-Bengali speaking people living in the state to stop the hooliganism and learn the Bengali language if they want to peacefully live in the state.