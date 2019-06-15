Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Mamata should apologise first,Striking junior doctors; Doctors refuse CM’s invitation for talks

Jun 15, 2019
The junior doctors who are striking has now turned down chief minister Mamatha Banerjee’s invitation for a meeting at the state secretariat

The doctors continued their protest for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday.

The doctors are protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues at NRS Medical College.

“We are not going to the secretariat upon the invitation of the chief minister for the meeting. She will have to come to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital and deliver an unconditional apology for her comments made during her visit to the SSKM Hospital

If she can go to the SSKM she can also come to the NRS. Or else this agitation will go on,” Dutta said.

