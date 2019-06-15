Modi is PM, I’m CM, we need to work together: Jagan Reddy

Asserting the statement that it’s very important that he receives PM Narendra Modi when the latter visits Andhra Pradesh, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “He’s the PM and I’m the CM, and we need to work together.” Reddy added, “I need him to run the state finances. So it’s very important that the relations between the state and Centre are cordial.”

“he’s the PM and I’m the CM, and we need to work together. I need him to run the state finances. So it’s very important that the relations between the state and Centre are cordial. Even though I keep pressing. I told him also, ‘every time I meet, I will never let you forget the special category status, and I pray to God that your heart is softened’. There’s nothing else I can do. If he’d gotten 250 [Lok Sabha seats], then probably it would have been a different ball game.” Jagan asserted.

Jagan was interviewed by the Hindustan times and it was in this context that he had spoken regarding this .