PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme to resume on June 30

Jun 15, 2019, 11:18 pm IST
The popular radio programme ‘Man Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume on June 30. The programme is scheduled on 11 AM. This will be the first Man ki baat after Narendra Modi assumed the office of the Prime Minister for the second time.

“30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM. We will meet once again thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

People can share their innovative suggestions and insights directly with the Prime Minister through NaMo App open forum and MyGov open forum. People can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.

People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister.

