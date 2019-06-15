PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme to resume on June 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” will resume on June 30 at 11:00 am, Narendra Modi said on Saturday. “30th June, Sunday at 11:00 AM…We will meet once again, thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians. I am sure you have lots to say for #MannKiBaat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum,” Modi tweeted.

Modi is also looking forward to discussing public insights in his upcoming episode of Mann Ki Baat. “For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message. You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs. Looking forward to a great interaction,” he said in another tweet.