Supporters of BJP MLA, Nagar Palika chairman clash in UP; matter under probe

It has been reported that at least one person was injured after the dispute that happened between the supporters of BJP MLA and a Nagar Palika chairman in UP.

The dispute broke out in the Mallawan area and lead to clash

it has been asserted that both the sides used brickbats and engaged into the fight

The clashes started as there existed verbal fights between the brother of Mallawan Nagar Palika chairman Ankit Jaiswal and an aide of BJP MLA Ashish Singh Ashu.

Police have made it clear that they have started the probe

Both sides filed FIRs against each other