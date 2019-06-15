Latest NewsIndia

Three Trinamool workers shot dead in West Bengal

Jun 15, 2019, 11:43 am IST
Less than a minute
Ram Navami Violence: Violation continuum some districts of the state

Three Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

“Three persons were killed when a group of miscreants allegedly fired bullets and hurled bombs at them in Domkal’s Kuchiyamora village. The bodies have been sent for autopsy,” said an officer from Domkal police station.

“We have heard that they were active Trinamool Congress workers. Our senior officers are investigating whether there was any political motive behind the killings,” he said.

Family members of two of the deceased accused BJP-backed miscreants of the murders.

Tags

Related Articles

Skoda launches Octavia Corporate Edition in India

Mar 18, 2019, 02:31 pm IST

Video: Narrow escape of Para Soldiers fell down from a helicopter during rehearsal parade

Jan 11, 2018, 06:31 pm IST

You Won’t Believe What Happened to the Man Who Slapped Hardik Patel

Apr 19, 2019, 05:56 pm IST
vodafone-idea-reu-L

Idea-Vodafone merger : Idea Cellular to change firm’s name

Jun 2, 2018, 06:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close