Three Trinamool workers shot dead in West Bengal

Three Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

“Three persons were killed when a group of miscreants allegedly fired bullets and hurled bombs at them in Domkal’s Kuchiyamora village. The bodies have been sent for autopsy,” said an officer from Domkal police station.

“We have heard that they were active Trinamool Congress workers. Our senior officers are investigating whether there was any political motive behind the killings,” he said.

Family members of two of the deceased accused BJP-backed miscreants of the murders.