Trolled Massively; You would never expect this kind of picture from Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey has become the most influential new gen actress in the current scenario with her natural performance in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy,

The same has left her hand full of offers from many industries.

Recently she shared another photo from the photo shoot and got a overwhelming response from her fans. However, trolls took over and lashed out at her for posting pictures of herself in a bikini.

Shalini wrote, “I put a spell on you (sic)

ome of Shalini’s fans were dissatisfied with her choice of dressing and questioned her as well. An Instagram user wrote, “No No No!!!! Shalu, you don’t have to post photos like this (sic)”