Vithura gang rape case:Main culprit under arrest

The first convict in Vithura rape case, Suresh got arrested from Hyderabad. The crime branch arrested him who is involved in more than 20 crimes.

He was declared as wanted. Vithura case was registered in 1996. He went hiding and surrendered in 2014. After yearlong imprisonment, he got bail and again went hiding. The Ernakulam Crime branch group headed by SP Muhammed Rafeeq arrested him.

He is a native of Kadakkal in Kollam. He is facing the trial for raping the immature girl. His second elopement occurred while the Victim’s trial was going on.