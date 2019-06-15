VVIP movement; Terror alert in Ayodhya following intelligence report ; Terrorist may enter UP from this nation

Ayodhya which is asserted as the land of Lord Ram has been put on high alert after the intelligence inputs has warned a possible terror attack in the holy city.

According to top intelligence sources, the terrorist may enter the UP pradesh from Nepal and target public places, trains and buses to maximize loss of lives.

Searches are being conducted in trains and buses arriving in the temple town and hotels.

The alert gains significance as VVIP’s are scheduled to visit the Ram Temple this weekend.

Deputy CMs—Dinesh Sharma on Friday and Keshav Maurya on Saturday — Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thakarey will also be visiting the temple town along with his 18 MPs for darshan of Ram Lalla on coming Sunday.

Apart from Ayodhya, adjacent district Ambedkar Nagar is also put on high alert.