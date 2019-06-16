Kerala Woman Civil Police Officer stabbed and burnt alive by a policeman

A women civil police officer has been stabbed and burnt alive by a policeman at Vallikunnam on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Pushpakarn.

The suspect is identified as Ajaz, a traffic police man under the Aluva police station had also suffered 40%burns, was now admitted to Medical College Hospital.

The motive for the crime is not clear despite it is said that he was her training inspector at the Police Academy in Thrissur in 2013. Ajaz, 33, is unmarried.

Soumya was attending a camp of Students Police Cadets at Government HSS, Vattakkad just before the mishap.

Ajaz, who followed her in a car, knocked her down, hacked her with a knife and set her ablaze with petrol. She died on the spot.

Soumya’s husband, Sajeev, is working abroad and they have two children.

Mr C. Rajan Babu, sub-inspector, Vallikunnam, said that Ajaz was a native of Aluva. His arrest was not recorded since he was under treatment.

We are investigating into all angles of the incident. He is under observation,” he said.