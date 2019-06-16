“Father slashed at me from behind with a knife”; Father attempts to kill daughter over this bizarre reason

The 15 year old girl from UttarPradesh Shahjahanpur has accused that her father and brother of trying her to kill as she did not want to get married since she had decided to continue her studies.\

The teen said that after being repeatedly stabbed, she was pushed into the canal by her father.

I am the husband of her sister. She had been living with us for two months. Her parents do not want her to continue her studies. They wanted to marry her off. Just a couple of days before they had taken her from my house. Today I got a call that she had been found near a canal,” her brother-in-law said.

“My father took me to a desolate place near the canal. My brother joined him. While my brother restrained me with a cloth on the neck, my father repeatedly slashed at me from behind with a knife. I begged him to stop but he did not. He wanted me to stop my studies and get married instead,” the teen told ANI.

“We have taken the statement of the girl and are looking into all the angles. Strictest action will be taken on the basis of the evidence which comes out,” senior police officer Dinesh Tripathi told