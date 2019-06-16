Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Fish vendor in trouble after selling this 28 kg rare fish

Jun 16, 2019, 11:02 am IST
A gigantic fish was sold out by the Fish ventor at a Guwahati market had drawn hordes of buyers on Thursday, The same has landed the seller in trouble.

It has been asserted that the man has sold Barali fish at Ulubari fish market.

Assam’s department of fisheries has ordered a probe to inquire whether how was the fish caught.
he ban was imposed as it is the breeding season. The ban is under the Assam Fishery Act, 1953 (amended 2005).

The fish seller, Shyamal, had bought it for Rs 17,000 from a fish dealer and made a profit of around Rs 7,000 by selling it at Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 a kg. His joys, however, were short lived as he now fears police action. A team of officials of the department of fisheries visited the market on Friday and grilled him.

“I was told a case has been filed but it is not my fault as I didn’t catch it from the river. ” the vendor said.

 

