GOVT to demolish 400 old flats and construct new ones for MPs using construction waste.

The Central Govt has decided to demolish the existing old flats in North Avenue and South Avenue, located on either sides of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and to build new ones instead.

The flats are meant for new MPs.

We will use construction & demolition (C&D) waste in building the new flats for MPs in North and South Avenues, an area which has many old flats,” said the spoke person.

The new MP flats will be constructed in a phased manner in North Avenue and South Avenue so that there in no chaos after demolition of the old ones,” he added.

The new Lok Sabha has around 300 first-time members, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

The government has now made it possible for the MPs to stay temporarily, they are allotted full time official residences in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The BJP-led NDA government started its second term as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other ministers of his council took the oath of office on May 30.