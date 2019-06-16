ICC Wold Cup2019; IND Vs PAK; Imran Khan gives these secret tips for Pakistan team captain against India

India vs Pakistan the match which is most awaited will begin soon, If fans think its just another game like other games theyb all know in their heart that this is a special match even.

Who can understand this better than Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former captain who led his country to World Cup glory in 1992.

Hours before the two sides take the field at Old Trafford in Manchester, Khan in a series of tweets sought to bolster the morale of the young Pakistani side and gave them some cricketing tips too.

“By the time I finished playing cricket I felt it was 50-50 ratio. But now I tend to agree with my friend Gavaskar it’s 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%,” he tweeted.

In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best. All fears of losing should be banished from the mind as the mind can only process one thought at a time. Fear of losing leads to a negative & defensive strategy & crucially mistakes by opponents are not pounced upon,”he added.

Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat. Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation’s prayers are with all of you. Good Luck,” he tweeted.