IND vs PAK; This is what Sunil Gavaskar feels about arch-rival match

IND -PAK match is the highly anticipated World Cup match, The ace veteran Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asserted that the pressure will be on the Pakistan Side when the match is going to happen in the sides square-off in Manchester.

Pakistan team is lying at the ninth place of the 10 team score table as they could only managed one win from four games and have gained three points only.

Virat Kohli-led team India has five points and are placed fourth with two wins from three games.

Indian team appears completely cut off from all pressure.

It’s a must-win game for them (Pakistan). If they don’t win tomorrow, it’ll be very tough. The fact it’s an old rivalry means it will be followed closely by the people of both countries, but Pakistan have had a bit of a stumble so far so there’s probably a bit more pressure on them,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for the ICC.