IND vs PAK Weather Update ; showers could dampen mood ; Details Inside

On the eve of the match that is going to happen within a few hours, Kohili said it is just like another game that they had played before. He also asserted that the discussion in the dressing room room is not different from the same.

“There is so much at stake, and even if the teams take it as a contest, it is not quite a game played with bat and ball. And then there is the weather, the dour, fickle English weather and more eyes will be looking upwards at the skies on the day” said the weather updater in the match.

It is also asserted that Showers could dampen mood of the game.

As per Accuweather prediction, it will be overcast throughout Sunday, with rainfall expected as the day progresses. Accuweather also predicts a light shower between 12 PM local time and 1 PM local time in Manchester on Sunday.