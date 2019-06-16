Latest NewsScience

Killer fruit: Why ‘Lychee’ turned deadly for some: Know more

Jun 16, 2019, 12:27 am IST
In the last three weeks, in the Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, around 43 children have died after being infected Encephalitis. Encephalitis is a deadly brain disease believed to be linked to a toxic substance found in lychee fruit. The deaths were reported from areas famous for its lush lychee orchards.

A toxic substance found in the lychee fruit causes Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). It is a form of brain fever due to the infection of brian. The Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is locally known as ‘Chamki Bukhar’. The symptoms of AES include fever, vomiting and unconsciousness or onset of seizures. This condition affects only young children, mostly under 10 years of age.

In 2015, American researchers revealed that brain disease (AES) could be linked to a toxic substance called MCPA, found in the Lychee fruit. According to researchers, toxins were present only in lychee seeds or in the flesh of the fruit.

Methylene cyclopropyl-glycine (MCPG) a chemical found in lychee affects the brain when body sugar levels are low due to undernourishment. As per the medical experts, lychee toxins are particularly harmful when consumed on an empty stomach.

