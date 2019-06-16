SHOCKING REPORT; Islamic State unit in Kashmir has PAK connection

The Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir has a Pakistani Connection asserted the National Investigation agency. The report was filed in the charge sheet filed recently in the Jammu and Kashmir court.

The agency has not disclosed any evidence regarding the same and make clear how they reached the conclusion about the Pakistani identity of the handler of the four ISJK “terrorists” arrested last year.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against four active cadre of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) — Tahir Ahmad Khan, Haris Mushtaq Khan, Asif Suhail Nadaf and Asif Majid — on May 22.

The four were booked by the Delhi Police team in Srinagar . The arrest took place on nov 25. The men arrested were interogated .

The NIA said Tahir, Haris and Asif Nadaf were active terrorists of IS, “which shows the existence of IS in JK.” The chargesheet identifies Nadaf as a “chronic stone pelter”. Tahir also has criminal cases registered against him. They are accused of lobbing grenades in Srinagar on November 24 last year when they tried to attack a tourist reception centre.