The Miss India 2019 title goes to….!Read to know who is the winner of Miss India 2019

Jun 16, 2019, 07:26 am IST
Miss India 2019 has been announced. We present to you Suman Rao, Miss India 2019 from the state Rajasthan.

Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu crowned her successor Suman Rao, Miss India 2019 in an emotional moment. Last year’s first runner up or Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana also crowned her successor and so did Andhra Pradesh’s Shreya Rao Kamavarapu who was adjudged the second runner-up in 2018. She crowned Sanjana Vij from Telangana.

The finale of the Miss India pageant 2019 was a star-studded affair, with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal performing on Bollywood’s hit dancing numbers to the pageant being hosted by Bollywood’s favourite producer, Karan Johar along with Manish Paul and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

 

 

