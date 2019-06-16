This “India Pakistan Suit” from Gayle is for India-Pak clash; Details Inside

The West Indies ace batsman and the star player who proclaimed himself as Universe Boss has now shared a picture of himself in a white suit with patches of Orange and green with a grey patch in between which is the symbolic of Indian Flag.while the other had patches of green, symbolic of his support to Pakistan.

The West Indian also said he will wear the same attire on his birthday, which falls in September.

Yup! I’m rocking my India Pakistan Suit, all love and respect! I really love it and this will be one of my outfit at my birthday party September 20th… its lit,” Gayle captioned his Instagram post.

Cricket World Cup Instagram handle too shared the picture of Gayle in his India-Pakistan suit and wrote, “the Universe Boss is ready for the match.”