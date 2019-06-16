This motivation poster from Poonam Pandey for India and Pakistan is the new sensation in Internet ;Pic Inside

The Social media sensation Poonam Pandey did it again.

When India vs Pakistan clash is about to begin , Poonam has shared a motivational poster where she is posing in a ‘burqa’ when posing as a Pakistani, but she gets bold when she poses as an Indian as she is blindfolded at the same time.

The arousing picture is claimed to be the motivation pill for both the team.

Poonam Pandey is stark cricket fan and cheers for Team India. She has been in the news lately for her video post countering Pakistan’s distasteful Abhinandan promo ad. While some fans feel she is doing all of this to grab attention, others seem to be enjoying the social media posts. Whatever it be, it has become an instant hit among fans who are reacting