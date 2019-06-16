Transgender attacked in Kochi; 3 persons arrested

Physical assault against transgender continues in Kochi again. Sherin Antony, a trans woman was attacked in Kochi while returning to her home in yesterday night. A group of four people had attacked him.

The group attacked her while she was in a petrol pump in Ernakulam north. They held her hand asked about her gender. After that, they tried to strip her in the road. The Ernakulam Central police have arrested three people in the case. The police have intensified the search for the fourth accused in the case. It is reported that the natives of the area have committed the attack. searching