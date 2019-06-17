20-Year-old boy snatches iPhone worth Rs 1 lakh to make quality TikTok Videos

In a bizarre incident, a 20-year-old boy in the national capital, who snatched an iPhone to make good quality videos on TikTok, has been arrested from Vikas Marg in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar. Reports inform that the boy, the user of the short video mobile phone application, identified as Jatin Nagar, said he snatched the Rs 1 lakh worth phone as he wanted the phone to record ‘better quality videos for his TikTok account’.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Police said, the victim, Jatin Chhabra, a resident of north Delhi, filed a complaint with the Preet Vihar police station. In his complaint, Chhabra alleged that he wanted to sell his iPhone XS and had given an advertisement on an online commerce site.