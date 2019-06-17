India vs Pakistan : “Another strike on Pakistan by team India”,says Amit Sha

Amit Shah praises Team India after the big win against Pakistan.India extended their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan to seven matches after their victory via DLS method in Manchester.
“Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win,” the Home Minister tweeted.
