Indian Captain Kohli imitating yawning Pak captain Sarfaraz : Watch Video

Jun 17, 2019, 07:35 am IST
Less than a minute

In a video, Kohli is seen making funny expressions while in the dugout. If one goes by the lip-syncing, one can see he was imitating the way Sarfraz speaks. The expressions of Kohli are so hilarious that Kuldeep Yadav burst out into laughter. It was a hilarious moment and would be a treat for fans. Earlier, Sarfraz got trolled for ‘yawning’ on-the-field.

Here is the viral video where you can see Kohli’s funny expression:

