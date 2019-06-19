Amala Paul’s thriller movie ‘Aadai’ trailer out : Watch Here

Trailer of Amala Paul’s thriller movie ‘Aadai’ has been released. Amala who appears in it half nude are keeping the viewers on tenterhooks.

The film crew has revealed that Amala’s role in the film would be the most challenging one in her career.

Earlier, Aadai’s first look poster had triggered long discussions, coments and opinions on social media.

Meanwhile, the sensor board has given A certificate to the film.

From the trailer, one can guess that film would be a thriller movie with dominance of violence.. Amala will appear as Kamini in the film to be directed by Ratnakumar.

It is said that after listening to the story of the film, Amala refused to give dates to other films in order to keep her entire concentration on the film..