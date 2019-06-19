Latest NewsJob

Application invited to Kerala police football team

Jun 19, 2019, 03:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Applications from eligible candidates are invited by the Kerala police to join their football team. Eligible male candidates will be posted in havildar posts. A total of 7 vacancies exist in the team. The vacancies exist in goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker positions.

The applications in the particular format and copies of the certificate must be sent to Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalion, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, Pin-695005. The deadline to the submitt application is July 10.

The selection of eligible candidates will be done through selection trials.

 

Tags

Related Articles

SUNNY-LEONE'S-LOVESTORY

Check out Sunny Leone’s new look at hubby Daniel Weber’s birthday bash!

Oct 23, 2018, 12:17 pm IST

J&K : Department of Information Technology to launch ESDM scheme

Nov 17, 2018, 10:08 pm IST
kodiyeri balakrishnan

“Petition Seeking Time Lost Its Relevance Since Mandala Season is Over” : Kodiyeri balakrishnan

Feb 8, 2019, 04:30 pm IST

AICC Special Panel to deal with unhappy leaders in poll-bound Telangana

Nov 14, 2018, 07:02 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close