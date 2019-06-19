Application invited to Kerala police football team

Applications from eligible candidates are invited by the Kerala police to join their football team. Eligible male candidates will be posted in havildar posts. A total of 7 vacancies exist in the team. The vacancies exist in goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker positions.

The applications in the particular format and copies of the certificate must be sent to Additional Director General of Police, Armed Police Battalion, Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram, Pin-695005. The deadline to the submitt application is July 10.

The selection of eligible candidates will be done through selection trials.