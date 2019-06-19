No anti-national activities in Campus: Government clears ordinance

The Uttar Pradesh government has passed a new draft ordinance to curb all anti-mational activites in the private universities in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has passed the draft ordinance that makes it mandatory for all private universities in the state to submitt an undertaking that it will not allow any anti-national activities on their campuses.

Once this new ordinance becomes law all the universities in the state will come under an ‘Umbrella Act’. The new law ensures that the universities must ensure that universal brotherhood and tolerance in the campuses and must not give space to anit-national activites.

The ordinance named as ‘ Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Ordinance 2019’ gives the existing universities a period of one year to adopt it’s all provisions.

There are 27 private universities in the state.