The murderer of woman police officer died

Jun 19, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
The police officer who set fire on his colleague died in Vandanam Medical College.

He is a native of Vazhkala in Ernakulam and works in Aluva Civil Police Station. He sustained 40% burns that led to his death. Both his Kidney were failed and he has undergone dialysis. However, his condition worsened.

Ajaz killed Soumya as she rejected his marriage proposal. They had met during the training for newly selected police officers at Thrissur. There were financial dealings as well between them.

