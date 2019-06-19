World Cup 2019 : India-Pak clash becomes most tweeted ODI match

The much anticipated World Cup game India vs Pak broke records by becoming the most tweeted about ODI match, generating 2.9 million tweets.

While there was dialogue between both countries on the platform, when compared, official hashtags like #TeamIndia and #WeHaveWeWill as well as the number of tweets mentioning Indian cricketers and Pakistani cricketers, the Indian side dominated the conversation on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India skipper Kohli, who also became the fastest player to achieve the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs during the game, was the most tweeted about player in the game. India opener Rohit Sharma, who notched up his 24th century in ODI as he played a brilliant 140-run knock to help India post a challenging 336/5, was second on the list and followed by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicket-keeper MS Dhoni.

When it came to retweets, a tweet by Rohit celebrating his second century of the ongoing tournament, topped the charts.