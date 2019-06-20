Latest NewsInternational

14 civilians killed in Syrian regime bombardment

Jun 20, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
The human right organization in Syria, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group has informed that at least 14 civilians including two rescue workers and seven children were killed in a bombardment by the Syrian regime. The fatal incident occurred in the northwestern part of the country. They were killed in various areas of Idlib province.

The rescue workers were killed in an air strike that targetted an ambulance in the town of Maaret.

On Wednesday at least 17 civilians killed in the Idlib province in the government forces attack. According to the Observatory around 400 civilians has killed in the attack of the Syrian regime and Russia from April.

