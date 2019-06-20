Latest NewsInternational

2016 Coup: Court sentences 151 to life in prison

Jun 20, 2019, 11:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Turkey Court has sentenced 151 people to a life sentence in connection with the failed coup of 2016. The convicted include senior military officers. The coup was aimed at overthrowing President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

Turkish news agencies reported that the court handed 128 of those convicted between one and 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for “violating the constitution” and “attempting to assassinate the president.

Another 23 individuals were given customary life sentences, while 27 accused received prison sentences of up to 20 years.

The trial began in May 2017 in the country’s largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, outside the capital Ankara.

Tags

Related Articles

actress assault

HC extended considering bail application for actor Dileep

Jul 17, 2017, 02:13 pm IST

Rs 100 Coin with Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s image to be launched soon

Dec 13, 2018, 09:17 pm IST
Paak

Pakistan Air Force pilots killed in crash during training

Jun 27, 2018, 06:53 am IST

Rahul Gandhi drives Tractor while campaigning in Ludhiana : Watch Video

May 16, 2019, 06:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close