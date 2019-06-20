2016 Coup: Court sentences 151 to life in prison

A Turkey Court has sentenced 151 people to a life sentence in connection with the failed coup of 2016. The convicted include senior military officers. The coup was aimed at overthrowing President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an.

Turkish news agencies reported that the court handed 128 of those convicted between one and 141 aggravated life terms each over the deaths of 139 people, for “violating the constitution” and “attempting to assassinate the president.

Another 23 individuals were given customary life sentences, while 27 accused received prison sentences of up to 20 years.

The trial began in May 2017 in the country’s largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, outside the capital Ankara.