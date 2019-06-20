Latest NewsIndia

25 people died as bus tumbles into gorge

Jun 20, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
25 passengers died and other 35 passengers got injured as a bus tumbled into a gorge in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. There were 60 passengers on the bus. The rescue work is progressing and is reported that the death toll may increase.

A private bus was fell into a 300 feet deep gorge in Banjar area of in Kullu. 15 dead bodies have been recovered.

The bus was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area. Most passengers were college students.

