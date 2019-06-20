25 people died as bus tumbles into gorge

25 passengers died and other 35 passengers got injured as a bus tumbled into a gorge in the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. There were 60 passengers on the bus. The rescue work is progressing and is reported that the death toll may increase.

A private bus was fell into a 300 feet deep gorge in Banjar area of in Kullu. 15 dead bodies have been recovered.

#UPDATE Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Shalini Agnihotri, on bus carrying 50 people fell into a gorge in Banjar area of Kullu: 15 bodies recovered, 25 injured. Rescue operations continue. #HimachalPradesh https://t.co/5NnYHs6tF5 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

The bus was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area. Most passengers were college students.