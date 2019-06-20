5 Killed, 42 injured in a road accident

Five people were killed and 42 others are injured in a road accident. The fatal incident occurred in the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

The accident occurred near Pandemurga village last night as a van collided with another four-wheeler. The victims were returning to Bijapur after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Dantewada district.

Around 50 people from Tidodi village were in the van when other goods carrying vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with it.