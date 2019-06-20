5 Killed, 42 injured in a road accident

Five people were killed and 42 others are injured in a road accident. The fatal incident occurred in the Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.
The accident occurred near Pandemurga village last night as a van collided with another four-wheeler. The victims were returning to Bijapur after attending a wedding in the neighbouring Dantewada district.
Around 50 people from Tidodi village were in the van when other goods carrying vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with it.
Post Your Comments