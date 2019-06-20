Actress Vishnu Priya got married to Vinay Vijayan; Wedding pictures

Malayalam actress Vishnu Priya got married.

In a colorful ceremony at the Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha Vinay Vijayan tied the knot to the actress.

Vinay Vijayan is the son of filmmaker and producer East Coast Vijayan.

Relatives and close friends attended the function.

Vishnu Priya entered the Malayalam film industry in 2007.

Vishnu Priya started her career through Dileep starrer ‘Speed Track’.

The actress has also acted in a Tami film also.

Vishnu Priya we trained dancer is very active in award functions and reality shows.