Custodial Death Case : Former IPS officer Sanjeev Bhatt sentenced to life imprisonment

Sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been sentenced to life by a Jamnagar court in connection with a 30-year-old custodial death case. Another police officer Praveen Singh Jhala has also been sent to prison for life.

The Supreme Court had last week refused to entertain Bhatt’s plea seeking examination of 11 additional witnesses in the case. The sacked IPS officer had moved the apex court saying that examination of these 11 witnesses was crucial for arriving at a just and fair decision in the case.