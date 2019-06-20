Driver arrested for sexually abusing TN woman at Kallada Bus

A woman has lodged a complaint of sexual attempt against Kallada bus driver. One of the drivers of the bus tried to sexually abuse her.

The woman was travelling from Kannur to Kollam in the sleeper class. He tried to sexually abuse her when the bus reached Kozhikode. The Malappuram Thenhippalam police has seized the bus. The incident happened early morning.

The second driver of the bus tried to catch hold of her. When the woman shouted, other passengers caught him and handed him over to the police.

The bus company was the same which broke a massive controversy- Kallada Travels – after its employees had severely thrashed two men travelling from Kerala’s Kochi to Bengaluru, for detailing about the delay in journey.