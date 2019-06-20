‘I am neither Dalit nor Hindu… Sangh Parivar is deadly criminals: Actor Vinayakan

The award-winning actor Vinayakan has declined the Dalit women activists accusation against him. The actor has got bail in the case against him. He said that he is innocent and it can be realized after examining his phone records.

In an interview given to a media, the firebrand actor also opened up about his politics. In the interview, he lashed out against the RSS.

‘I am not Dalit but an ardent Kali devotee Pulayan. Are you have guts to write like this. I am neither Dalit nor Hindu. My Kali is a disaster. That is why I posted the image of Kali on Facebook as a reply to RSS. When the issue came against me I faced it alone. The Muslim community stood with me when I had an issue with the RSS. Especially the Jamaat e Islami. Sangh Parivar is deadly criminals.