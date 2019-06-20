ICC World Cup: New Zealand defeated South Africa

In Cricket, New Zealand defeated South Africa in ICC World Cup cricket in Wednesday’s match played at Birmingham. The Kiwis beat the South Africans by four wickets.

The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and the match has been reduced to 49-overs per side. New Zealand team was unchanged while South Africa have brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Beuran Hendricks.

Earlier in the match, the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field.

Put into bat, South Africa made 241 for the loss of six wickets in 49 overs.

Earlier, Hashim Amla (55 off 83 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out off 64 balls) took South Africa over the 200-run mark as the Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Chasing a modest target of 242 to win, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten century and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme’s 60 runs helped the Kiwis to easily win the crucial match.

After this defeat South Africa’s chance to reach the knock-out stage is doubtful. They are on the eighth spot in the points table. New Zealand, on the other hand, leapfrogged everyone to sit atop the points table.

Score Board:

South Africa – 241/6 (49over)

New Zealand – 245/6(48.3 over)