Latest NewsAutomobile

Kia Seltos Unveiled in India. Here is All You Need to Know

Jun 20, 2019, 02:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

SUV is a segment ever growing in India and here we have Kia, the sister company of Hyundai adding to the list, with it’s brand new Seltos. Seltos, as per the company, has been designed keeping in mind the conditions of Indian roads.

Seltos will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines at launch, including a 1.4-litre, T-GDI turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines – branded ‘Smartstream’ – will get a 6-speed manual as standard, and automatic options will include a CVT for the petrol, a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel and a 7-speed DCT for the 1.4 turbo-petrol.

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

he pricing details to be made official then, but is expected to cost about Rs 11-15 lakh (ex-showroom). it will face the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and the Tata Harrier. Its higher variants will rival the more affordable versions of the Jeep Compass and MG Hector.

Tags

Related Articles

WATCH: Media Person Sunitha Devadas Mocks P.C George’s ‘Shift’ to BJP

Nov 27, 2018, 12:46 pm IST

Criminal defamation case registered against Rahul Gandhi ,Sitaram Yechuri

Apr 6, 2019, 06:22 am IST

Supreme Court Did Not Pass a Verdict to Take Atheists into Sabarimala

Oct 19, 2018, 05:37 pm IST

Petrol bomb hurled outside theatre showing ‘Padmaavat’

Jan 29, 2018, 07:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close