Kia Seltos Unveiled in India. Here is All You Need to Know

SUV is a segment ever growing in India and here we have Kia, the sister company of Hyundai adding to the list, with it’s brand new Seltos. Seltos, as per the company, has been designed keeping in mind the conditions of Indian roads.

Seltos will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines at launch, including a 1.4-litre, T-GDI turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines – branded ‘Smartstream’ – will get a 6-speed manual as standard, and automatic options will include a CVT for the petrol, a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel and a 7-speed DCT for the 1.4 turbo-petrol.

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

he pricing details to be made official then, but is expected to cost about Rs 11-15 lakh (ex-showroom). it will face the Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks and the Tata Harrier. Its higher variants will rival the more affordable versions of the Jeep Compass and MG Hector.