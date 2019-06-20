KTM launches baby supersport RC 125 in India : Price and Features

KTM launched RC 125 ABS in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the company has started the bookings for the fully faired KTM RC 125 ABS, deliveries will begin by the end of this month.

Taking inspiration from the bikemaker’s MotoGP machine RC16, the new KTM RC 125 ABS is available in two colour options. Powering the new fully faired motorcycle is a single-cylinder, 4-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, fuel injection, 124.7 cc engine that makes 14.5 PS and 12 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

KTM RC 125 ABS gets a steel trellis frame. The suspension duties are being performed by inverted telescopic front forks and a monoshock with 10 steps adjuster slots at the rear. There is a 300 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc at the rear. The race machine comes with 17-inch tyres and a single channel ABS by Bosch.

The overall length of the new KTM RC 125 ABS is 1,977 mm. The seat height and ground clearance measure 835 mm and 157 mm, respectively. The bike has a wheelbase of 1,341 mm. It has a 9.5-litre tank, while the dry weight is 154.2 kgs.

KTM RC 125 ABS comes with features like triple clamp handlebar and twin projector headlights with DRL.